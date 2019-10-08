The British pound dived Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly warned that a Brexit deal was "overwhelmingly unlikely", further stoking fears of a disorderly and costly departure from the EU.

Merkel told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a deal was doomed to fail unless London agreed to keep British-run Northern Ireland that borders EU-member Ireland in the bloc's customs union, a Downing Street source said.

The host of next week's European summit, EU Council president Donald Tusk, in turn accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying to shift blame for the failure of the Brexit talks.

"Markets are having to focus on the various potential outcomes which are now imminent," Interactive Investor analyst Rebecca O'Keeffe told AFP.

"A deal looks very unlikely unless the EU blinks first."

- 'Greater chance of no-deal' -

She added: "For many, the word of the PM is government policy, hence the global market is moving towards pricing in an ever greater chance of a no-deal."

Losses were exacerbated by official data showing that British productivity tumbled at its fastest rate in five years in the second quarter of 2019.

Stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic meanwhile posted losses on growing investor doubts over chances of success in this week's China-US trade talks.

Losses for London stocks were limited thanks to the weak pound, which boosts multinationals earning in stronger currencies.

Other European markets were nearly one percent lower in the mid-afternoon, while on Wall Street the Dow Jones index was also down at the opening bell.

There had been a general feeling in recent weeks that a solution to the long-running US-China tariffs saga may be found, providing some much-needed support to equities in the face of worsening economic data.

- Trade talks -

Beijing's top trade envoy Liu He is due to meet US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday.

Observers warn it is unlikely progress will be smooth, with reports this week saying China had cut back on the number of areas it is willing to discuss, suggesting leaders sense weakness in the White House as Donald Trump faces impeachment proceedings and a slowing economy.

Trump said late Monday he preferred to strike a big deal. "We've come this far. We're doing well. I would much prefer a big deal and I think that's what we're shooting for," he told reporters.

The trade meeting comes just over a week before a new round of punitive tariffs is due to be imposed on China.

"Investors are erring on the side of caution in case the talks collapse again without any agreement," said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

As investors lost their appetite for risk, safe-haven asset gold was "shining brightly again", he said.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT -

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2207 from $1.2293 at 2100 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 89.92 pence from 89.25 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0974 from $1.0971

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 106.92 yen from 107.26 yen

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,178.23 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.9 percent at 5,474.65

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.9 percent at 11,984.04

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.8 percent at 3,442.70

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 26,227.93

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 21,587.78 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 25,893.40 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,913.67 (close)

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $57.81 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $52.23

