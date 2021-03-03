Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageState-sponsored hackers in China targeting email services: Microsoft

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Microsoft has said a state-sponsored hacking group operating out of China is exploiting previously unknown security flaws in its Exchange email services to steal data from business users.

The company said the hacking group, which it has named "Hafnium", is a "highly skilled and sophisticated actor".

Hafnium has in the past targeted US-based companies including infectious disease researchers, law firms, universities, defense contractors, think tanks and NGOs.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Microsoft executive Tom Burt said the company had released updates to fix the security flaws, which apply to on-premises versions of the software rather than cloud-based versions, and urged customers to apply them.

"We know that many nation-state actors and criminal groups will move quickly to take advantage of any unpatched systems," he added.

"Promptly applying today's patches is the best protection against this attack."

Microsoft said the group was based in China but operated through leased virtual private servers in the United States, and that it had briefed the US government.

Beijing has previously hit back at US accusations of state-sponsored cybertheft. Last year it accused Washington of smears following allegations that Chinese hackers were attempting to steal coronavirus research.

In January, US intelligence and law enforcement agencies said Russia was probably behind a massive SolarWinds hack that shook the government and corporate security, contradicting then-president Donald Trump who had suggested China could be to blame.

Microsoft said Tuesday the Hafnium attacks "were in no way connected to the separate SolarWinds-related attacks."

More about China, US, Microsoft, Hacking, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
In Iraq, Pope reaches out to top Shiite cleric
Snarl-ups to start-ups: Cairo's jams inspire tech solutions
Pandemic propels poor Mexican students into digital age
Former Trump press secretary joins Fox News
Review: Vedder Gabriel rocks on 'Daytime After Dark,' honors Bon Jovi Special
At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California
Dominican Republic plans wall to keep out Haitian migrants
'Nobody is safe anymore': Afghans in shock after three female media workers killed
Rwanda's children born of genocidal rape look to future
One dead in rocket attack on Iraq base hosting US troops