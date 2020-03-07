Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageState of emergency declared in New York over Coronavirus outbreak

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in World
On Saturday, March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in New York after the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Cuomo addressed safety concerns while speaking at a press conference in Albany. There have been 21 new cases confirmed, and that brings the total number of cases in New York to 76.
From these cases, 57 of them were from the Westchester area, and that is posing a dilemma for New York State. In Manhattan, there are currently 11 Coronavirus cases, where seven new cases were confirmed today. 10 people are hospitalized over the illness.
A major concern for the United States as a whole is the lack of tests available. The state has commissioned for hundreds of tests and they intend to request more. The governor wants to test as many people as possible.
Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to stay calm. He stated that over the last 2.5 weeks, there are more people recovering than getting infected. He encouraged people to know the facts and to remain calm.
As Digital Journal reported, Coronavirus cases top 100,000 all over the world as stock markets collapse.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved massive emergency funding bill to battle COVID-19. Digital Journal's Karen Graham reported that the House recently passed an $8.3 billion measure on March 4, in an effort to battle the Coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly and threatening the U.S. economy and causing disruptions in everyday life in America.
Read More: Digital Journal's Tim Sandle explores how U.S. companies can prepare in the face of Coronavirus.
More about coronavirus, Covid19, Andrew cuomo, Governor
 
Latest News
Top News
State of emergency declared in New York over Coronavirus outbreak
Op-Ed: US blocks UN resolution supporting Idlib ceasefire
Saudi Arabia in royal purge over 'coup plot'
Review: Ryan Murphy scores top time in the world in Des Moines, Iowa Special
How U.S. companies can prepare in the face of coronavirus Special
Review: Caeleb Dressel wins 100 meter butterfly at TYR Pro Swim Series Special
The Android vulnerability affecting 1 billion devices Special
Pope goes livestream to fight viral epidemic
Canadian researchers developing COVID-19 'lab-in-a-box'
SpaceX nails its 50th Falcon booster landing Friday night