State of emergency declared in New York over Coronavirus outbreak

On Saturday, March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in New York after the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. There have been 21 new cases confirmed, and that brings the total number of cases in New York to 76. From these cases, 57 of them were from the Westchester area, and that is posing a dilemma for New York State. In Manhattan, there are currently 11 Coronavirus cases, where seven new cases were confirmed today. 10 people are hospitalized over the illness. A major concern for the United States as a whole is the lack of tests available. The state has commissioned for hundreds of tests and they intend to request more. The governor wants to test as many people as possible. Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to stay calm. He stated that over the last 2.5 weeks, there are more people recovering than getting infected. He encouraged people to know the facts and to remain calm. As Digital Journal reported, Coronavirus cases top 100,000 all over the world as stock markets collapse. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved massive emergency funding bill to battle COVID-19. Digital Journal's Karen Graham reported that the House recently passed an $8.3 billion measure on March 4, in an effort to battle the Coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly and threatening the U.S. economy and causing disruptions in everyday life in America.