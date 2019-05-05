Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSri Lanka town under curfew after religous violence

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

A city near Sri Lanka's capital was placed under curfew by police Sunday, following clashes between Muslim and Christian mobs two weeks after suicide bombings left 257 people dead.

A senior police officer said the restrictions were imposed to prevent an escalation of violence after attacks occurred in Negombo -- north of Colombo -- where over 100 people died in a church bombing.

"About two motorcycles and a three-wheel taxi had been damaged in the clashes," the police officer told AFP. "We declared a curfew till 7.00 am (0130 GMT) to contain the unrest."

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The country's main international airport is located in the area, but police said there was no disruption to airport traffic.

The officer said an investigation was underway into the clashes, the first violence between Muslims and Christians since the Easter Sunday attacks targeting three churches and three luxury hotels in the country.

The government has blamed the suicide attacks on a local jihadist group which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

The country has been under a state of emergency since the attacks. Security forces and the police have been give sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.

More about Srilanka, Unrest, Curfew
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Council of Europe turns 70 amid Russia crisis
Designing pacemakers that cannot be hacked
Nigerian women accused of prostitution arrested -- then assaulted
Buffet on bitcoin and bitcoin's move above $5,800
As protests demand civil rule, Sudan's Arab allies back generals
Pentagon discussing military options in Venezuela
Killer of albino sentenced to death in Malawi
Artificial intelligence assesses PSTD by analysing voice patterns
'Populist school' in Italy at risk as EU vote nears
Fracking: Subsurface fluid injection causes earthquakes