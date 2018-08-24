Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSri Lanka court begins probing Rajapakse-era graft

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapakse's chief of staff was indicted Friday for embezzling millions of dollars from a state insurance firm.

A new court set up to investigate major corruption began its work by hearing the case against Rajapakse's top aide Gamini Senarath and three others accused of siphoning off 500 million rupees ($3 million).

The four took the money during the construction of a hotel in the capital Colombo that was meant to be managed by the Hyatt group, prosecutors said.

Sri Lanka's government announced in May the creation of a special court to accelerate high-profile cases, following criticism of the slow pace of justice since President Maithripala Sirisena came to power in 2015.

He had pledged to punish members of the former administration accused of stealing vast sums during Rajapakse's decade-long rule.

Stringent security was in force on Friday at the court, which released all four men on bail of 1.1 million rupees each.

The judges also allowed a defence plea for more time to study the indictments and fixed the next hearing for September 19.

Rajapakse's top civil servant, Lalith Weeratunga, has already been convicted of misappropriating $4 million and sentenced to three years in prison.

Two of the former president's three sons have also been charged with money-laundering and other relatives face corruption allegations.

Rajapakse was questioned by police last week in connection with the abduction and torture of a journalist in 2008.

The ex-president denies any wrongdoing and has accused the new government of a witch-hunt.

More about Srilanka, Corruption, Court, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Taylor Swift breaks record for highest-grossing tour by a female
U.S. imposes anti-dumping duties on Canada and five other nations
Salt of the Alps: ancient Austrian mine holds Bronze Age secrets
Move over, Musk: Kalashnikov unveils 'electric supercar'
Isolated tribe members in Brazil spotted in drone footage
World's top DJ Martin Garrix announces new book 'LIFE = CRAZY'
Hawaii warned of 'life-threatening impacts' of Hurricane Lane
Zero tolerance: no safe level of alcohol, study says
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
Litecoin's price is up on Thursday with a possible further rally