Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSri Lanka army chief sparks uproar over political endorsement

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Sri Lanka's army chief came under fire Wednesday after apparently endorsing Gotabhaya Rajapakse for next month's presidential election, a day after the front-running candidate vowed to scrap a UN-sanctioned probe into alleged war crimes.

The November 16 elections have revived debate about the end of a long-running bloody separatist conflict, with army troops accused of massacring up to 40,000 civilians in 2009 while crushing Tamil Tigers rebels.

The Election Commission said it wanted Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva to explain his appearance in full-page newspaper advertisements supporting Rajapakse, who was defence secretary at the time of the alleged atrocities.

The advertisements quoted Silva as saying Rajapakse was "extremely efficient" and "addressed the urgent need of the security forces... during the final stages of the conflict".

"It is an election law violation for a serving military officer to endorse a candidate and engage in political activity," Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said.

Silva could face up to three years in jail and a fine over the advertisements.

Rajapakse's campaign team denied being behind the adverts, although they appeared with party colours in a newspaper that openly supports him.

There was no immediate comment from Silva.

Rajapakse said Tuesday that if elected he would not honour commitments made to the UN by a previous government to investigate alleged atrocities committed while he was defence secretary during his brother Mahinda Rajapakse's decade as president.

At that time, Silva was a brigadier leading attacks against the rebels, and was known to be closely associated with the Rajapakses.

Silva's appointment in August sparked international outrage because of his links to alleged war crimes, and the UN suspended the recruitment of Sri Lankan troops for peacekeeping duties.

More about Srilanka, Military, Election, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Saudis to temporarily take control of Aden in agreement with STC
Supreme Court to hear sentencing case for 'Washington sniper'
Chatting with Nadia Bjorlin of NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Syria troops fight Turkish forces alongside Kurds: monitor
Turks and allies to launch an offensive on Syrian city of Manbij
Review: Adam Lambert releases ethereal 'Closer To You' live session video Special
Engelbert Humperdinck to release new 'Reflections' EP this winter
Dara Torres talks Hall of Fame induction, CaniBrands partnership Special
Turkey slams 'dirty deal' between Syria's Assad and Kurdish forces
Trump impeachment probe claims 'dramatic progress'