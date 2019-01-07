Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSpecial North Korean train enters China: Yonhap

Listen | Print
By AFP     49 mins ago in World

A special North Korean train entered China late Monday, Yonhap news agency reported, raising speculation that leader Kim Jong Un could be on his way to Beijing.

The train crossed the border around 10.15 pm local time (1315 GMT) and was expected in the Chinese capital Tuesday morning, the Southern news agency reported, citing an informed source.

China is the North's key diplomatic ally and main source of trade and aid. Kim visited three times last year to pay his respects to leader Xi Jinping, after not meeting him for more than six years following his rise to power.

None of the trips were announced in advance, and the earliest indications of the first one -- in March, before Kim had met either South Korean president Moon Jae-in or Donald Trump of the US -- came when his train was spotted in Beijing.

In the Chinese border city of Dandong, dozens of security vehicles and officials blocked the roads around the train station before the train passed through, Yonhap reported, before reopening them afterwards.

It had not been confirmed whether a senior North Korean official was on board, it quoted its source as saying.

But Japan's Kyodo news agency said hotel guests in Dandong had not been allowed to enter rooms facing the river that forms the border on Monday afternoon, in what it cited sources describing as "an apparent move to prevent the train from being seen".

Denuclearisation talks between the North and the US have stalled but speculation has mounted of a potential second summit between Kim -- whose birthday is reportedly on Tuesday, although that has never been confirmed by Pyongyang -- and Trump.

More about NKorea, China, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Thousands stung in Australian jellyfish 'invasion'
Saudi woman 'under the care' of UN agency: Thai official
Essential Science: Antimicrobial found in ancient Irish soil
Ukraine's newly independent church holds 'historic' first service
Review: Glenn Close wins Golden Globe for 'The Wife,' pulls major upset Special
Bitcoin beats $4,000 again finally in spurt upwards today
SpaceX set for its first orbital test flight of Crew Dragon
Elon Musk breaks ground on Tesla's Shanghai factory
Barbarin: Outspoken cardinal charged with paedophile cover-up
Review: Big Shot pays homage to Elton John and The Beatles at Mulcahy's Special