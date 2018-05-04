Spain vowed to bring to justice all those who committed crimes as members of former Basque separatist group ETA even as its formal dissolution was sealed on Friday with calls for reconciliation.

By disbanding, the group put a definitive end to western Europe's last armed insurgency following more than four decades of killings and kidnappings.

But the Spanish government reiterated its vow to pursue any outstanding cases against members of the group, which is blamed for more than 800 killings.

"ETA's crimes will continue to be investigated, its offences will continue to be tried in the courts, convictions will continue to be issued accordingly and the sentences will continue to be served," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in an address.

"There has not been and will not be any impunity. We owe them nothing and have nothing to thank them for."

ETA is blamed for the killings of hundreds of people Thomas SAINT-CRICQ, AFP

Rajoy paid tribute to people the group is accused of killing and the victims' families. He said the group is now accused of killing 853 people.

"They were all murdered unjustly and cruelly," he said.

"We owe a homage to all of them -- to them, their families and the hundreds of Spaniards who survived the terrorist violence but who still suffer the consequences of that cruelty."

- Calls for dialogue -

Mediators gathered in the French Basque country on Friday for a peace conference to mark ETA's dissolution.

In a closing statement, they said the move must lead to "reconciliation".

ETA's decision marks "a commitment to take part in the democratic process" within Spain's institutions, "which will require reconciliation," South African lawyer Brian Currin said at the conference in Cambo-les-Bains, southwestern France.

The Spanish government has refused to negotiate with ETA, which is classed by the EU as a terrorist group Rafa RIVAS, AFP/File

The Spanish government has refused to negotiate with ETA, which is classed as a terrorist organisation by the European Union.

ETA "will not get anything in return for announcing its dissolution," Rajoy said.

His allies in Brussels formally welcomed ETA's move.

"There is no place in the European Union for terrorism, arms and guns," said European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas.

"This is the European union and the European Union is based on the rule of law."

- Engage for peace -

Northern Ireland's Gerry Adams, the former head of Sinn Fein -- once considered the political wing of the Irish Republican Army -- called on the Madrid government to cooperate.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams of Northern Ireland said there was an "onus" on the Spanish government to "sustain the conditions for a peace process" Barry CRONIN, AFP/File

"In my own view, there is a particular onus on governments, which are the more powerful actors in any conflict, to proactively engage and sustain the conditions for a peace process," he said in a speech at the conference.

He urged the Spanish government to move imprisoned ETA members closer to their families -- a long-standing demand by the separatists and their relatives.

"It would not be a sign of weakness," he said.

But Spanish goverment spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said "the government will not alter its penitentiary policy."

Jonathan Powell, a former chief of staff for British leader Tony Blair who helped broker a peace agreement in Northern Ireland, also urged all sides to seize the opportunity for reconciliation.

"Today is a day to celebrate and to look to the future," he said.

"It shows that dialogue can bring about peace and dialogue should be pursued everywhere where conflict exists."

- Victims first -

On April 20, ETA asked forgiveness from its victims for the first time for the "pain" caused by its decades-long campaign of violence.

Relatives of people killed by ETA said its apology did not go far enough ANDER GILLENEA, AFP/File

Victims' campaigners complained that the call for forgiveness did not extend to those the group considered legitimate targets, such as police officers and politicians.

"Our first thought must be for the victims, for all of them without exception, without distinctions," Rajoy said.