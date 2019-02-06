Email
article imageSpain's right, far-right to protest together against PM

Listen
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Accusing him of "high treason," right-wing and far-right parties said Wednesday they would protest together for the first time against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over his negotiations with Catalan separatists.

Centre-right Ciudadanos, the conservative Popular Party (PP) and far-right Vox, which has only recently burst onto Spain's political scene, all called on their supporters to gather at the central Plaza Colon in Madrid at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

This is the first time that Spain's right-wing opposition mobilises against Sanchez, who has been in power for eight months.

The protest will take place just two days before the high-profile trial of Catalan separatist leaders opens in Madrid under the national and foreign spotlight.

The conservatives and far-right are furious at the socialist government's decision to accept the presence -- as asked by Catalan separatists -- of an independent "rapporteur" in future talks between Catalan parties.

These talks will take place in parallel with negotiations going on between the central and Catalan governments as Sanchez tries to ease a secession crisis that came to a head in October 2017 when separatists made a short-lived declaration of independence.

The conservatives say the decision by the socialist government to accept a demand by Catalan separatists is yet another example of how it is yielding to their "blackmail."

Sanchez, who came to power in June after ousting his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy from power, has a very small majority in parliament and needs the support of Catalan separatist lawmakers to pass the 2019 budget.

PP leader Pablo Casado labelled Sanchez an "illegitimate prime minister," the "biggest felon in Spain's democratic history" and accused him of "high treason."

Albert Rivera, leader of Ciudadanos, said Sanchez was "showing that he has no scruples and is capable of the worst: to cut up Spain."

Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, meanwhile, accused them of "using the complex situation in Catalonia for partisan purposes."

