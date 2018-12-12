Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSpain PM accuses Catalan separatists of 'lying' like Brexiters

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday accused Catalan separatists of basing their cause on "lies" and "manipulation", comparing them to Brexit supporters in Britain.

Using an unusually tough tone in parliament, he said both movements were built on "a tale of invented grievances, magnified by manipulation".

"It is necessary to remember that Brexit was based on a grotesque campaign of lies and unprecedented misinformation," he told lawmakers.

Sanchez said Catalan separatists "only have lies to back their political positions."

"With Brexit we face a movement which goes against history and also against reason... Brexit and the Catalan separatist movement advance on parallel paths and with similar rhetoric.

"You are forced to choose between being European or British, or between being Spanish or Catalan, when we have lived with these identities and many others for decades."

His comments come as British MPs launched a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Theresa May over her Brexit plan, sparking her biggest political crisis since assuming office a month after Britons voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union.

Sanchez come to power in June this year after winning a surprise vote of no-confidence in parliament against the previous conservative government of Mariano Rajoy with the support of Catalan separatist parties.

He initially tried to ease tensions with Catalonia's separatist government, but in recent days has hardened his tone against them.

Sanchez's government on Monday threatened to take control of security in Catalonia after radical separatists blocked a highway over the weekend for 15 hours without any intervention on the part of Catalonia's regional police force.

His cabinet is scheduled to meet in Catalan capital Barcelona on December 21. Separatists are planning street protests to try to stop the meeting from going ahead.

Analysts say Sanchez has dropped his conciliatory tone in response to the strong losses his Socialist party suffered earlier this month in regional elections in Andalusia, a southern Socialist stronghold, and the gains made there by conservative parties.

The conservative parties adopted a hardline against Catalan separatists.

Sanchez is widely expected to call an early general election next year.

More about Britain, Eu, Brexit, Politics, Spain
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin falls briefly below $3,300 before rising again
Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen faces hour of truth
UK's May ploughs on in historic Brexit mission
Paul Walker's brother, Caleb, talks 'I Am Paul Walker' film, ROWW Special
Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall talks athletic career Special
Strasbourg suspect: a violent criminal with extremist views
Pakistan rejects US blacklist for religious freedom violations
Eerie quiet in France's bloodied 'Christmas capital'
Raising cattle a risky business for Venezuela ranchers
Pope removes scandal-hit cardinals from inner circle