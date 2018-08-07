Spain's death toll from a particularly virulent heatwave rose to nine in just one week, authorities said Tuesday, as the country suffers sky-high temperatures.

A 66-year-old man who died on Thursday in the southwestern region of Extremadura near Portugal was found to have died of heat stroke, a spokesman for the regional health department told AFP.

A 75-year-old woman who died two days later also succumbed to heat stroke, he added.

This brings to nine the number of people to have died as a direct consequence of the heatwave.

A 40-year-old German man who was on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage also died from heat stroke in Extremadura, as did an 81-year-old man.

Parts of the region registered temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) at the weekend.

A seaplane drops water over a wildfire tearing through the Spanish town of Pinet, on August 7, 2018 JOSE JORDAN, AFP

Over in the northeast in Catalonia, three homeless men have died.

Two other men -- a roadworker in his 40s and a 78-year-old pensioner tending to his vegetable garden -- also passed away from heatstroke last week.