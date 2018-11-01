Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSoyuz launch failure due to 'deformation' during assembly: Russian official

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Technology

A Russian rocket that carried two people to space last month failed and sent the craft back to Earth because of "deformation" of a part that was made during assembly at the cosmodrome, a space official said Thursday.

"The cause of a non-standard separation (of the rocket's second stage)" was a "deformation" of a part during assembly at the Baikonur cosmodrome, said Oleg Skorobogatov who headed the Russian commission probing the accident.

He said this caused a booster rocket from the first stage to malfunction and hit a fuel tank which "led to the loss of stabilisation" and triggered an emergency landing.

The Russian-American crew of two had to withstand a ballistic descent back to Kazakhstan on October 11, but both emerged from their landing craft safe and sound.

Executive director of Russia's Roscosmos space agency Sergei Krikalyov said Wednesday that the root of the problem was a sensor that indicated the separation of the first two stages of the Soyuz rocket.

Skorobogatov, who heads TsNIIMash, a Russian research institute specialising in spacecraft and missile development, said the commission ruled out that the problem happened at a production facility.

Russia is the only country currently able to send astronauts to the International Space Station, and the accident caused it to suspend all launches until getting to the bottom of the rare failed manned launch.

However the safe descent to Earth by cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague led both Roscosmos and NASA to stand by the Soyuz system as reliable.

The Soyuz "remains the most reliable rocket," said Dmitry Baranov, the acting director of Russia's Energia rocket and space corporation.

Following the investigation by the space experts, "appropriate law enforcement authorities" will work out who is guilty of the assembly mistake, said Roscosmos deputy head Alexander Lopatin.

"Every accident has a name and surname (of the guilty party)," he said.

More about Russia, Accident, Space
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Earth's oceans have absorbed 60 percent more heat
Op-Ed: Trump is pulling this country down into the sewer with his hatred
Brazilian left reels as country lurches right
Review: Alec Blacc will blow you away with 'A Million Dollars a Day' Special
GM offering buyouts to 18,000 salaried employees in N.A.
Kabul control slips, Afghan force losses at record: US watchdog
French jihadist mothers in Syria face terrible choice
Utilities are accelerating shutdowns of coal-fired power plants
Is the party over for Italy's populist chief?
Breakthrough treatment helps paralysed patients walk