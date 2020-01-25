By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World San Juan - A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit southern Puerto Rico on Saturday at a shallow depth, raising concerns about unstable infrastructure in a region that has been hit by quakes every day for nearly a month. According to the On Friday, over 350 people were moved back into a school that served as the initial shelter when the ground first began shaking last month, Angel Vazquez, the city’s emergency management director, told the AP, according to Vasquez said that no damage was immediately reported, but crews were out inspecting buildings in areas affected by a 6.4 magnitude quake that hit Jan. 7 and the big 5.9 magnitude quake that hit January 11. Both of those quakes caused infrastructure damage. President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for more than a dozen municipalities in Puerto Rico following the earthquakes that officials say have caused more than $200 million in damage. To date, at least 4,000 people are in shelters, however, officials expect that number to rise after today's earthquake. Southern Puerto Rico's infrastructure is already destabilized after enduring small earthquakes daily for almost six weeks, and one magnitude 6.4 earthquake on January 7. This newest quake comes just a day after hundreds of people in the island's southern region were evacuated from earthquake shelters that flooded after heavy rains hit the U.S. territory. In the coastal city of Ponce.According to the U.S. Geological Service (USGS), the magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit at 3:20 p.m. ET at a depth of eight miles (13 kilometers) around the southern coastal town of Guayanilla, located close to the epicenters of most of the recent earthquakes.On Friday, over 350 people were moved back into a school that served as the initial shelter when the ground first began shaking last month, Angel Vazquez, the city’s emergency management director, told the AP, according to NBC News. Vasquez said that no damage was immediately reported, but crews were out inspecting buildings in areas affected by a 6.4 magnitude quake that hit Jan. 7 and the big 5.9 magnitude quake that hit January 11. Both of those quakes caused infrastructure damage.President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for more than a dozen municipalities in Puerto Rico following the earthquakes that officials say have caused more than $200 million in damage. To date, at least 4,000 people are in shelters, however, officials expect that number to rise after today's earthquake. More about Puerto rico, 50 magnitude quake, Earthquake, Ponce PR, Flooding Puerto rico 50 magnitude quake Earthquake Ponce PR Flooding