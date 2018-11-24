Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSotheby's latest auction house to end rhino horn sales

Listen | Print
By AFP     20 mins ago in World

Sotheby's on Saturday became the latest international auction house to end the sale of rhino horn artefacts, withdrawing antique lots from an upcoming event in Hong Kong following an outcry from environmental groups.

The auction house had been due to put three lots of rhinoceros horn under the hammer at a sale next week.

"The company will no longer offer rhino horn artefacts in the future," Nicolas Chow, chairman of Sotheby's Asia confirmed in a statement.

"Sotheby's deplores any illegal slaughter and trading of endangered wildlife, and strongly supports conservation efforts from the global community," he added.

The decision comes after Bonhams cancelled its sale in Hong Kong of 21 lots of rhino horn carvings, valued at $3.87 million according to Humane Society International, following mounting pressure.

"In future, Bonhams will not offer artefacts made entirely or partly from rhinoceros horn in its salerooms," Bonhams global CEO Matthew Girling said in a statement.

The decision came after thirty-seven wildlife conservation organisations including WildAid wrote to the company demanding it cancel the auction and stop future sales.

An online petition describing the Bonhams sale as unethical had been signed by more than 10,000 people.

"We congratulate Bonhams on its wise decision to stop selling rhino horn items. The rhino will only survive if the trade in their horns, in whatever form, is stopped," said John Baker, managing director of WildAid.

Christie's had already banned rhino horn items at its auctions.

Environmental groups warned even a small uptick in demand for trading in antique rhino horns, as well as pseudo-antique horns, would push rhinos closer to extinction.

South Africa, which is home to about 80 percent of the world rhino population, has been hit hardest by poachers. More than 7,100 animals have been killed over the past decade.

Rhino horns are highly coveted in Asia, where they have fetched up to $60,000 per kilogram.

In 2017, South Africa hosted its first online auction of rhino horn, following the lifting of the ban on domestic trade. The auction attracted fewer bidders than anticipated.

More about Hongkong, Auction, Rhino, Horn, Environment
More news from
Latest News
Top News
IS claims 118 killed in 'West Africa province' after Nigeria army bases attacked
Robert Palmer Watkins talks acting, music, Contractors for Kids Special
Brother of Honduran president arrested in US over drug ties: officials
Alberta is in an 'oil crisis' as prices hit rock-bottom
Signs point to a possible Bitcoin price recovery bounce
Cannabis producer recalls one brand of pot after mold reported
Review: Rita Ora unleashes her inner 'Phoenix' on new pop studio album Special
Review: Anthony Rodia hysterical at The Brokerage on Long Island Special
Review: ‘Green Book’ is swelling with kindness and humour Special
Huge quake edges New Zealand islands closer together