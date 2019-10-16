Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'SOS' picked up on CCTV saves Aussie woman lost in bush

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

An Australian woman lost for three days in dense bushland was found Wednesday after a man remotely monitoring security footage saw an 'SOS' sign scrawled in the earth on his property.

Deborah Pilgrim went missing on Sunday while camping with friends about 100 kilometres from the South Australian state capital of Adelaide.

The 55-year-old took a walk from the campsite and lost her way.

Dozens of police and emergency services personnel, as well as a rescue helicopter, were called in to search the remote area, but after three days had failed to locate the missing woman.

Late Tuesday a man remotely monitoring CCTV footage of his property near the South Australian search area, noticed an SOS sign etched into a dirt driveway near his unoccupied home.

He alerted police, who found Pilgrim close to midnight on a neighbouring property where she had located water.

"It was so overwhelming," an exhausted Pilgrim told Nine News Wednesday.

"I think I dropped to the ground," she added, recalling the moment rescuers arrived.

Neil Marriot, whose CCTV cameras had picked up Pilgrim's distress signal, said he'd only recently had the security system installed after several recent break-ins.

"I'm so pleased she was able to find water because I feared the worst for her -- I really did," he told national broadcaster ABC.

More about Australia, Emergency, Search
More news from
Latest News
Top News
SpaceX files a request to run 30,000 more Starlink satellites
Turkey slams 'dirty deal' between Syria's Assad and Kurdish forces
Dara Torres talks Hall of Fame induction, CaniBrands partnership Special
Turks and allies to launch an offensive on Syrian city of Manbij
Saudis to temporarily take control of Aden in agreement with STC
Trump impeachment probe claims 'dramatic progress'
Brazil probes whether 'ghost ship' carrying Venezuelan oil involved in spill
Engelbert Humperdinck to release new 'Reflections' EP this winter
Chatting with Nadia Bjorlin of NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Review: Adam Lambert releases ethereal 'Closer To You' live session video Special