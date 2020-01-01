Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSocialist Sommaruga takes over Swiss presidency

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Cabinet member Simonetta Sommaruga of the Socialist Party took over the Swiss presidency on Wednesday, a largely ceremonial role that rotates between leading political parties.

The 59-year-old Sommaruga is the minister for environment, transport, energy and communication in Switzerland's seven member Federal Council, which is the executive branch in the wealthy Alpine nation.

She has sat on the council since 2010, previously holding the justice ministry post.

Sommaruga took over the presidency from Finance Minister Ueli Maurer of the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP).

Under Switzerland's so-called "magic formula" in place since 1959, cabinet positions are shared between the four largest parties: the SVP, the Socialists, the right-leaning Free Democratic Party (PLR) and centrist Christian Democrats.

The Green Party made historic gains at federal elections in October, prompting calls that it now deserved a cabinet seat, but it has not yet managed to secure a place in the executive branch.

More about Switzerland, Government, President
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Trisha Yearwood releases the best country album of 2019
Op-Ed: Madonna releases best album by a female in 2019 — 'Madame X'
US embassy personnel in Baghdad safe, no evacuation planned
Op-Ed: Adam Lambert puts on the best pop-rock solo concert of 2019
US atomic waste dump in Marshall Islands to be investigated
Hong Kong readies for New Year democracy rally
Erdogan, Istanbul rival lock horns over 'crazy canal'
Op-Ed: Many in Iraq claim US attacks violate Iraq's sovereignty
Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year
Review: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ provides thrilling closure Special