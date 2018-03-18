A second day of icy weather led London's Heathrow Airport to cancel more than 100 flights on Sunday and disrupted the homecoming celebrations of Ireland's all-conquering rugby team.

Around 115 flights were grounded at Heathrow, the second busiest airport in the world by international passenger traffic, with transatlantic, domestic and European flights worst hit.

"We've worked with our airlines to consolidate Sunday's flight schedule, moving passengers onto fewer flights," said a Heathrow spokesperson.

The so-called "mini Beast from the East" swept into Britain on Saturday, with a similar number of flights cancelled at Heathrow, which also scrubbed scores of flights at the end of last month due to snowstorms.

Other British airports were less badly affected, although passengers were advised to check with airlines.

But the icy conditions dampened the celebrations of Ireland's rugby team, who were due to receive a hero's welcome after completing a historic Grand Slam on Saturday with victory over England.

Sunday's victory ceremony at Dublin's Aviva Stadium was cancelled due to heavy snow.

"We regret to advise that the Grand Slam Homecoming celebrations has been cancelled due to adverse weather," the IRFU said in a statement.

The icy blast is expected to clear Britain by Monday.