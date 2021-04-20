Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSmartphone sales surge as consumer upgrades gain momentum: survey

Listen | Print
By AFP     20 mins ago in Technology

Global smartphone sales snapped back in the first quarter of the year to show the strongest growth since 2015, a market tracker said Tuesday.

Strategy Analytics said smartphone makers shipped some 340 million units in the first three months of the year, a 24 percent jump from the same period last year.

The rebound followed a pandemic-induced slump in 2020 for the market as many consumers postponed purchases or upgrades.

The research firm said the first quarter gains were driven by robust demand from consumers with aging devices and a strong 5G push from Chinese vendors.

"The China smartphone market had a sensational quarter driven by 5G product success across multiple price tiers," said Strategy Analytics senior director Linda Sui, noting a 35 percent jump in the Chinese market.

"Chip shortages and supply side constraints did not have a significant impact in Q1 among the top five brands but was and will be a concern for smaller vendors over the next few quarters in our view."

Samsung led the market with a 23 percent market share, following by Apple at 17 percent and three Chinese vendors, Xiaomi (15 percent) and Oppo and Vivo (11 percent each).

Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston said Samsung's 32 percent growth came from the launch of the "more affordable A series 4G and 5G phones," as well as solid sales of its flagship Galaxy S21 series.

Mawston said Apple also delivered strong growth of 44 percent from the prior year.

"The strong momentum behind the 5G iPhone 12 series continued across multiple markets," the analyst added.

More about US, IT, Lifestyle, Smartphone
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Laschet urges unity after winning fight to lead Merkel's party to polls
Chatting with KVSH: Brazilian electronic artist and remixer Special
New bug discovery proves mite of Twitter
Russia block of Black Sea would be 'escalation': Washington
US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014
Oriental lute makes comeback on Iran music scene
SpaceX set to take four astronauts to ISS Thursday
New Zealand confirms airport virus case, says travel bubble unaffected
Russia says to launch own space station in 2025
Anais Reno opens up about new album 'Lovesome Thing' Special