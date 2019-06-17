Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSlovak liberal ex-president launches opposition party

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Slovakia's former president Andrej Kiska on Monday launched a centrist political party, saying he wants to join forces with the opposition to defeat the populist government in next year's general election.

The move comes two days after anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova, a fellow liberal and vocal government critic, was sworn in as Slovakia's first female president.

Kiska, 56, is a self-made millionaire who earned his fortune in the United States before taking office in 2014. He decided not to run for a second term.

"This is not one man's party. This is the best team possible for Slovakia," Kiska said in the central city of Banska Bystrica, where he introduced the other founding members of the "Za ludi" (For the People) party.

They include Tomas Valasek, a former Slovak ambassador to NATO and the current director of the Carnegie Europe think tank, as well as several mayors, a former MEP and a former state secretary.

Another founding member is Juraj Seliga, one of the organisers of the weekly anti-government protests that took place after the February 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak.

Kuciak and his fiancee were gunned down at home as he was about to publish an explosive report on alleged high-level corruption and contacts between top Slovak politicians and Italy's notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia.

The killings and Kuciak's article, published posthumously, triggered a political crisis that forced then premier Robert Fico to resign in the eurozone member of 5.4 million people.

But Fico remains the leader of the Smer-SD governing party and is a close ally of current Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini.

Smer-SD's popularity has tumbled to around 20 percent in polls, though it remains the country's most liked party, followed by a coalition of centrist non-parliamentary parties.

Opinion surveys conducted before the official launch show that Kiska's party has a chance to pass the five-percent threshold required to make it into parliament in the March 2020 vote.

"We need to unite. We must prepare a programme of cooperation," with opposition parties, Kiska said on Monday.

The party's priorities include affordable and quality healthcare, justice, better education, a healthier environment and more support for the country's least developed regions.

More about Slovakia, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Adam Lambert to make cameo in new Taylor Swift music video
'Sand mafias' threaten Morocco's coastline
Lyft introduces new more durable scooter for its sharing business
Hong Kong protests a rare defeat for Xi, say analysts
French billionaire Drahi acquires Sotheby's in $3.7 bn deal: auction house
Boeing apologises for 737 MAX crashes as Paris Air Show opens
Review: Madonna releases stunning new pop album 'Madame X' Special
Op-Ed: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees — Musician, actor and father
Op-Ed: New York debates legalizing cannabis, with reservations
Review: Josh Groban spectacular at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island Special