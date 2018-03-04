Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSlovak leader urges govt change or new election after killing

Listen | Print
By AFP     12 hours ago in World

Slovakian President Andrej Kiska called Sunday for sweeping changes to the government or new elections following the murder of an investigative journalist that shocked the country.

"I can see two solutions: a profound change to government or early elections," Kiska said in a televised tribute to slain reporter Jan Kuciak, who had been probing alleged high-level political corruption before he was found shot dead last week.

Kuciak's murder has raised fresh concern about media freedom and corruption both in Slovakia and Europe.

Kuciak's employer published his latest investigation this week, which appeared focused on fraud cases involving businessmen linked to Prime Minister Rober Fico's governing SMER-SD party.

Police have said his death was "most likely" related to his journalism work.

The government's response to the killing has drawn criticism in spite of several high-profile resignations.

Authorities this week detained several Italian businessmen named by Kuciak but on Saturday they were released due to lack of evidence.

Kiska, who is Slovakia's head of state, lamented what he termed the "arrogance of power" among senior officials and criticised the lack of action to restore public confidence in the government.

"I've waited a week to see what political measures the government would take to help ease tensions and re-establish trust," he said.

More about Slovakia, Politics, Murder, Journalism
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Sam Rockwell wins 2018 Oscar for 'Best Supporting Actor' Special
3D printing advantages for dentistry
Op-Ed: As conspiracy theories spread, YouTube cracks down on far-right
Review: Jim Breuer hilarious at The Paramount as part of residency show Special
Review: Chase Sansing will melt your heart with 'Begins With You' single Special
Review: Sam Kendricks claims silver at 2018 World Indoor Championships Special
'The Shape of Water' triumphs at nail-biting Oscars
Turkey riot police break up women's rights march
China's defence spending to accelerate in 2018
Interview: Autonomous vehicles are being trained to "see" faster Special