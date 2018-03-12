Email
Slovak interior minister quits after journalist murder

By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Robert Kalinak on Monday announced his resignation following tensions sparked by the murder of an investigative journalist probing links between the government and the mafia.

"I think to fulfil my mandate I have to do everything to preserve stability in Slovakia," Kalinak told reporters. "For this reason I have decided to resign as deputy prime minister and interior minister."

Last month's murder of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee prompted huge protests against the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico, with tens of thousands of Slovaks turning out for rallies in Bratislava on Friday.

More about Slovakia, Politics, Corruption, Justice, Media
