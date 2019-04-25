Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSix die in ship sinking between Sao Tome and Principe

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Six people died Thursday when a passenger ship with more than 60 people on board sank as it was on its regular route between the islands of Sao Tome and Principe, off west Africa, officials said.

"Fifty-five people were rescued and six people died," the head of the regional government on Principe island, Jose Cardoso Cassandra, told AFP.

He did not give a cause for the sinking.

Some passengers were believed to be missing, but a precise number was not given.

"I saw a rescue boat come into port with several survivors, but also a dead child," one witness in Principe's northern port of Santo Antonio told AFP.

A man reacts at the docks of the port of Santo Antonio after a passenger ship from Sao Tome sank
A man reacts at the docks of the port of Santo Antonio after a passenger ship from Sao Tome sank
Maique Madeira, AFP

Sao Tome and Principe together form a relatively poor Portuguese-speaking republic located in the Gulf of Guinea, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) off the coasts of Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Passenger ships linking the two islands, 150 kilometres apart, are often overcrowded.

More about saotome, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
SpaceX, NASA tight-lipped on cause of crew capsule incident
Walmart unveils its 'store of the future' to test out new tech
Canada's Rover Parking launches boat parking this summer Special
Review: 'The Young and The Restless' pays homage to Kristoff St. John Special
Amazon worker tracking system can automatically fire people
Russia slams 'scandalous' order in Ukraine to boost local language
US and allies killing more Afghan civilians than the Taliban
Israel to take part in Dubai Expo 2020
Russian city with Korean flavour welcomes Kim
Climate protests disrupt London's bustling financial hub