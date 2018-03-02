Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSix attackers killed in Burkina assault

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Six people were killed in the Burkina Faso capital of Ouagadougou on Friday when they attacked the French embassy and the country's military headquarters, the government said, adding that members of the security forces had also been wounded.

"Four attackers were neutralised in the attack on the French embassy," the government in a statement posted on its Information Service website.

A parallel attack targeting the headquarters of the Burkinabe armed forces left two dead, Information Minister Remis Fulgance Dandjinou told the state TV channel RTB.

"A certain number of gendarmes and soldiers" were wounded, but there were no known casualties among civilians, he said.

The attack "has strong overtones of terrorism," the minister said.

In Paris, a French diplomatic source said there had been no French casualties.

More about burkina, Unrest, France, Diplomacy, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Shivering Europe hopes for weekend respite as deep freeze persists
Samsung Galaxy S9+ claims the highest DxOMark camera score ever
Turkey detains two Greek border patrol soldiers
Putin's 'invincible' weapons: how worried should we be?
Trump says 'trade wars are good and easy to win'
Dozens dead or injured in attacks on Burkina military HQ, French embassy
Review: Jeff Coffey shines on liberating new single 'Got to Get Away' Special
1.5 million penguins discovered on remote Antarctic islands
Italian election campaign enters home straight
Mr. Pec-Tacular talks new music video for 'The Girl Is With Me' Special