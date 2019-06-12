Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSister of N. Korean leader pays respects Panmunjom meeting

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday delivered a condolence message for former South Korean first lady Lee He-ho, the first high-level contact between the two countries in months.

Kim Yo Jong, who holds a powerful position in the reclusive state, delivered the message, and flowers, on her brother's behalf at a meeting with South Korean officials at Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone.

The meeting lasted about 15 minutes, said Chung Eui-yong, South Korea's top national security advisor.

"Kim commented we should continue co-operation in honour of Lee's efforts for inter-Korean harmony," he said, according to broadcaster YTN.

Lee, a lifelong companion of late president Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday aged 96.

Kim was known for his "sunshine policy" of engagement with North Korea, and Pyongyang also sent a delegation to Seoul to pay respects when he died in 2010.

Wednesday's meeting was the first by senior officials since the breakdown of a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February.

Pyongyang has called on Seoul to implement joint economic projects agreed last year at inter-Korean summits, but sanctions imposed on the North over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes have blocked progress.

More about NKorea, skorea, People, Politics, firstlady
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trisha Yearwood achieves chart success with new country single
Syrian air defence downs Israeli missiles: state media
Battle for the soul of a city — Hong Kong's protests explained
VASSY talks 'Concrete Heart,' electronic music, technology, Pink Special
Kosovo celebrates '20 years free' with Clinton visit
Review: 'Rocketman,' produced by Elton John, is a stunning film Special
Japan PM on Tehran mission to ease Iran-US tensions
Water tankers prove a lifeline for India's parched villages
Siberian women want to come to Canada as environmental refugees
Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot to play Long Island FunFest