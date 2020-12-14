Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSingapore approves Pfizer-BioNTech virus vaccine

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Health

Singapore has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and expects to receive the first shipments of the shots by the end of December, the prime minister said Monday.

The city-state joins a handful of other countries around the world, including Britain and the United States, which have approved the jab.

Singapore hopes to have enough vaccines for its 5.7 million population by the third quarter of 2021, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a televised address.

Priority will be given to those at most risk, such as health care workers, the elderly and vulnerable.

Vaccination would be voluntary, Lee said, but he was "strongly" encouraging people to get the shot.

"Because when you get yourself vaccinated, you are not just protecting yourself. You are also doing your part to protect others, especially your loved ones," he said.

Lee also announced a further easing of virus curbs from December 28 as Singapore's outbreak slows markedly, with weeks of barely any local transmissions.

The maximum number of people who can gather outside their homes and the number of visitors a household can host will be raised from five to eight, he said.

The number of people allowed in shopping malls, places of worship and attractions such as museums will also be raised.

Singapore initially kept Covid-19 in check through rigorous contact tracing but the virus later swept through dormitories housing low-paid migrant workers, prompting authorities to implement a partial lockdown.

Many businesses and schools were allowed re-open in June but Monday's announcement is the biggest easing of curbs for months.

But Lee warned the situation was volatile and urged residents to continue to keep their guard up.

"This is absolutely not the time to relax and let our guard down, or to hold a big party imagining the problem has disappeared," he said.

Singapore has reported more than 58,000 cases and 29 deaths.

While the city-state's borders remain closed to most international visitors, life has slowly been returning to normal for many.

More about Health, Virus, Vaccines, Singapore
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US government says agencies hit by massive cyberattack
Essential Science: Solar System’s first superhighway mapped out
Storms help Australia contain UNESCO heritage island fire
Eric Martsolf talks 'Day of Our Lives,' 'Ride Share,' fan events Special
US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on
In birthplace of Tunisia's revolution, few jobs and little hope
Trump tweets he is vetoing Defense Spending Bill
Shaun Paul Piccinino talks 'A California Christmas' on Netflix Special
Elderly Ethiopian refugees in Sudan long for home
Inspired by Mao, Wuhan river swimmers 'reborn' after virus lockdown