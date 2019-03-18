Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Shameless' scammers seek to cash in on Christchurch massacre

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Scammers are trying to cash in on the Christchurch mosque massacres, using phishing emails with links to fake bank accounts to ensnare people keen to donate, New Zealand's cyber security body said Monday.

The attack on two mosques in which 50 worshippers were killed, allegedly by a white supremacist, has caused an outpouring of grief and prompted a flood of donations -- well over NZ$7 million (US$5 million) -- to those affected.

But CERT NZ, a government agency that responds to cyber security incidents, said emails with links to fake banking logins or fraudulent accounts were being sent out requesting money following the tragedy.

Westpac New Zealand bank warned separately in a statement that scammers were sending emails under its brand to swindle money out of people.

The warning was posted on Facebook, where the scam drew a furious reaction from users.

"Disgusting these low lives are trying to scam money out of people when they're most vulnerable" wrote one.

"What a shameless act," wrote another.

Some NZ$5.8 million has been donated via online fundraising platform givealittle, and a second -- launchgood -- has received more than NZ$2 million.

Forty pages have so far been set up on givealittle to bring in donations to help those affected by the mass shooting, Robyn Lentell of the Spark Foundation that runs the platform was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

New donation pages are "popping up every hour", she said, adding each was "extensively" checked and had warning signs posted if they had not yet been moderated.

More about nzealand, Attack, Scam, Charity
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Gearbest misconfiguration exposes 1.5 million records Special
Greek city remembers first train that sent its Jews to Auschwitz
Op-Ed: Controlling extremist content goes beyond major media platforms
Review: Mötley Crüe gives Madonna's 'Like a Virgin' a heavy metal twist Special
Op-Ed: How big a security threat is Huawei?
Syrian in court for killing that sparked Germany far-right riots
'The Voice of Rock' to bring 'Deep Purple Live' to The Paramount
Boeing crashes cast spotlight on US aviation regulator
Dealer who sold arms to mosque killer rejects responsibility
Meet actor Colby Strong: Blaze in 'Power Rangers Beast Morphers' Special