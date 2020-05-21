Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSenate approves Trump political ally as US intelligence czar

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

The US Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence Thursday, placing a close political ally of President Donald Trump in charge of a massive US spy community that Trump brands a troublesome "deep state".

The Senate voted 49-44 on sharply partisan lines to approve Ratcliffe, a Republican congressman from Texas, ten months after he first withdrew from consideration for the job amid broad doubts about his qualifications.

He will lead the country's 17 federal intelligence bodies, including the CIA and the National Security Agency, and be responsible for coordinating them with the White House.

In July, Trump forced out Dan Coats as director of national intelligence after longstanding tensions between the two, and then struggled to find a suitable replacement.

- Trump's first choice -

Ratcliffe was his first choice, but he dropped out after strong criticism from Democrats and tepid support from key Republicans.

Trump then named counterterrorism expert Joseph McGuire as acting director.

But he forced McGuire out on February 20 after another official from the directorate told Congress in a closed briefing that the Russians were again supporting Trump's bid for reelection.

Trump has rejected the intelligence community's conclusion that Moscow helped his 2016 election campaign.

Trump then appointed another loyalist with limited intelligence experience, US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, as acting director.

Grenell forced out several officials of the directorate not seen as loyal to Trump, and announced reorganizations without informing Congress as is required.

He has also refused to appear before Congress, and intelligence briefings for senior legislators have dwindled, leading to complaints that Trump is not keeping Congress informed.

So when Ratcliffe was renominated, Republican senators opted to support him as someone they could better work with.

Senator Marco Rubio, named earlier this week as acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, welcomed the approval of Ratcliffe's nomination.

"In a time when the threats to our nation are many and varied, it is critical to have a Senate-confirmed DNI ensuring the wide array of intelligence agencies are sharing information across lines, coordinating capabilities, and working in the furtherance of our nation's security using 21st century, cutting edge capabilities," Rubio said in a statement.

"Director Ratcliffe understands this responsibility, and I am confident that he will fulfill all of the roles assigned to the DNI with integrity."

In his confirmation hearing before the Intelligence Committee on May 5, Ratcliffe pledged to "speak truth to power" and said he would not shape intelligence reports to the president's preferences.

He also said he views China as the country's greatest threat, saying Beijing was determined to supplant the United States as the world's leading superpower.

"Look, with respect to COVID-19 and the role China plays; the race to 5G; cybersecurity issues -- all roads lead to China," he told the panel.

"These are all spokes of the same initiative and that's for China to supplant us as the world's superpower."

More about US, Politics, Intelligence, Security
More news from
Latest News
Top News
As pandemic rages, Trump eager to vaccinate America first
Judi Evans suffers major injuries in a horseback riding accident
'No nightlife' says PM as Italy starts to party
Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty
Kelly Jenrette talks new Netflix films, digital age, and success Special
Budget airline EasyJet suffers major data breach Special
Japan newborn gets liver stem cells in world first
China parliament eyes Hong Kong national security law after unrest
Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut
Robot dog on virus park patrol in Singapore