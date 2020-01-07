Second Earthquake hits Puerto Rico, causing death and injuries

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the US territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas. In the southern city of Ponce, a 77-year-old man was killed, according to a tweet by Mayor Mayita Meléndez, and at least eight people were injured. Ponce is very near the epicenter of the quake. The earthquake caused widespread power outages and damaged or destroyed a number of buildings, as well as causing major structural damage to roads and bridges. A tsunami alert was issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands but was later canceled. Beginning in earnest with a Eddie M. Guerra Monday's 5.8 magnitude quake destroyed Punta Ventana, a popular rock formation that formed a round window in the southwest town of Guayanilla, according to The popular tourist landmark Punta Ventana was destroyed after an earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on January 6 Ricardo ARDUENGO, AFP Government offices and schools were closed today. Governor Wanda Vázquez urged citizens to stay calm and asked public employees to stay home while authorities assess the damages. "Citizen security is a priority, so vulnerable areas are being inspected and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all Puerto Ricans,” Vasquez said Tuesday morning In the predawn hours of January 7, at 4:24 a.m., a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico, followed by a 6.0-magnitude quake three hours later. They were the most damaging earthquakes in over a century.In the southern city of Ponce, a 77-year-old man was killed, according to a tweet by Mayor Mayita Meléndez, and at least eight people were injured. Ponce is very near the epicenter of the quake.The earthquake caused widespread power outages and damaged or destroyed a number of buildings, as well as causing major structural damage to roads and bridges. A tsunami alert was issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands but was later canceled.Beginning in earnest with a 4.7-magnitude earthquake late on December 28 and a 5.0 magnitude event a few hours later there have been over 400 magnitude 2+ earthquakes in the region since that time. USGS scientists expect that this event will trigger aftershocks, but these will decrease in frequency over time. According to CNN , in 1918, a strong earthquake shook Puerto Rico and caused a tsunami resulting in 116 deaths and an economic loss of $4 million, two times the annual budget for the whole island at the time, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.Monday's 5.8 magnitude quake destroyed Punta Ventana, a popular rock formation that formed a round window in the southwest town of Guayanilla, according to CBS News. Government offices and schools were closed today. Governor Wanda Vázquez urged citizens to stay calm and asked public employees to stay home while authorities assess the damages. "Citizen security is a priority, so vulnerable areas are being inspected and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all Puerto Ricans,” Vasquez said Tuesday morning in a statement. More about Puerto rico, Death, Injuries, no power, 64 magnitude Puerto rico Death Injuries no power 64 magnitude