Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageScenes of panic in Nice as alarm gun fired

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

People fled bars and restaurants in Nice in panic Monday after a man fired a noisy but harmless alarm gun into the air in the southern French resort town, police said.

Around a dozen people were lightly injured, some requiring hospital treatment, as people rushed out of bars and cafes fearing an attack, emergency services personnel told AFP.

France has been hit by a string of terror attacks in recent years, raising the levels of security, and concern, in the country.

Last month, an Islamist gunman who killed four people and injured four others in a shooting spree in southwestern France.

Nice suffered a terrible attack in 2016 when a Tunisian man ploughed a truck through a large crowd gathered for Bastille Day fireworks in the Mediterranean city, killing 86 people and injuring more than 400.

Monday's incident was the result of dispute between two couples.

In a tweet, local mayor Christian Estrosi thanked local traders who sounded the alarm, allowing police to arrest the person wielding the alarm gun.

More about Investigation, Incident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Jailbirds in love: 63 inmates marry in Mexico
Interview: How millennials are changing businesses Special
Bitcoin cash block size will change on May 15
Lift rebrands to Lift&Co. as it prepares to go public
Former Italian PM warns against Five Star coalition
Netanyahu says has new 'proof' of Iran nuclear weapons programme
Applying AI to business challenges: Interview Special
Calls for Spain minister to quit over rape trial comment
Essential Science: 'Face recognition' for galaxies
Amazon racks up $51 billion in sales in first quarter of 2018