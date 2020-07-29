While it was unclear what caused the derailment and massive fire, a Union Pacific spokesperson said the freight train derailed around 6:15 a.m. local time and that eight to 10 rail cars were on fire, according to AZ Central.
The south side of the 108-year-old Salt River Union Pacific Bridge collapsed, and the cars fell into an empty park below. No one was injured in the derailment, however, one person who was at the park was treated for smoke inhalation. The bridge had just received its annual inspection on July 9, this year.
"Three tank cars were on the ground under the bridge. Two contained cyclohexanone; one contained a rubber material. None are reported leaking, and no tank cars were involved in the fire," Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said in a statement, reports CBS News.
Camille Kimball told KPHO
that she was riding her bike under the bridge moments before it collapsed.
"I turned around to look and got the fright of my life," she said. "Now there's fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. ... It looks like a scene from hell, truly. A scene from hell. ... The flames are intense and the sky is filled with black smoke."
The train was headed to Phoenix from Tucson. Nearly 100 firefighters from Phoenix, Tempe, Chandler, Mesa and Scottsdale responded to the scene, reports CNN News.