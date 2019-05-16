Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSaudi reopens key oil pipeline after drone attack: Aramco

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Saudi Arabia has reopened a key oil pipeline, an official said Thursday, after it was shut down by drone attacks claimed by Iran-aligned Yemen rebels.

The official from state oil giant Aramco told AFP that the East West Pipeline "is fully operational".

Yemen's Huthi rebels had claimed responsibility Tuesday for twin drone strikes on the pipeline from the oil-rich Eastern Province to the Red Sea coast.

That came amid spiralling tensions between the United States and Iran after Washington sent a maritime strike group to the region and a series of mysterious sabotage attacks hit ships in the Gulf.

The pipeline, which can pump five million barrels of crude per day, provides a strategic alternative route for Saudi exports if the shipping lane from the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz is closed.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a vital conduit for global oil supplies, in case of a military confrontation with the US.

Saudi Arabia's deputy defence minister Khalid bin Salman accused Iran of ordering the pipeline strikes, which he labelled "terrorist acts".

"The attack by the Iranian-backed Huthi militias against the two Aramco pumping stations proves that these militias are merely a tool that Iran's regime uses to implement its expansionist agenda in the region," he wrote on Twitter.

The Huthis said the attacks were to avenge Saudi actions in Yemen.

Riyadh and its allies intervened in the Arab world's most impoverished country in 2015 to bolster the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi as the Huthis seized much of the country including the capital Sanaa.

Coalition-backed forces have retaken much of the south but the capital and most of the populous central highlands remain in rebel hands.

More than four years of conflict have triggered what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Over 24 million people, more than two-thirds of the population, are in need of aid.

More about Saudi, Oil, Yemen
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bank of Canada joins Network for Greening the Financial System
Russia praises Council of Europe amid bitter row
Activists urge Kenya to halt 'horrific' donkey skin sales to China
Trump proposes immigration overhaul to favor skilled, English speakers
Venezuela peace talks in Oslo provide glimmer of hope
Ukraine's new president caught in US political crossfire
Three key innovations with blockchain technology
Neil Young to release new studio album 'Tuscaloosa'
Gulf standoff: Iran calm in face of US pressure
Dutch probe China's Huawei for possible spying: report