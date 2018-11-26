Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSaudi energy giant Aramco signs deals worth $27.5 bln

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Business

Saudi energy giant Aramco has signed 31 agreements and memoranda of understandings worth $27.5 billion with local and international suppliers, CEO Amin Nasser said Monday.

"We signed $27.5 billion (24 billion euros) in a total of 31 commercial collaborations," Nasser said in a statement at an investment forum held in the eastern Saudi city of Dhahran.

The company did not provide details on the nature of the deals.

Last month, Aramco said it signed agreements and MOUs with scores of energy companies worth over $50 billion at a showcase investment summit boycotted by many international companies and dignitaries over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Insider-turned-critic Khashoggi was killed and reportedly dismembered in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate on October 2 in what the kingdom said was a "rogue" operation.

More than 1,000 local and international energy service and equipment suppliers and manufacturers attended Monday's forum.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia pumps over 10 million barrels per day of crude oil in addition to around 12 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

More about Saudi, Oil, Energy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China scientist claims world's first gene-edited babies
The sea of Azov, a Ukraine-Russia flashpoint
East Syria death toll soars after massive IS attack
Anxiety at NASA as Mars InSight spacecraft nears Red Planet
Greece's Varoufakis to stand for European election in Germany
Essential Science: We shouldn’t like coffee, but we do
Op-Ed: Harvard/Yale study — ‘Dim’ the sun to fight global warming
Review: The Clairvoyants put on mystical holiday magic show at Westbury Special
Ukraine demands action after Russia seizes ships
'Last Tango': the tainted 'masterpiece' that dogged Bertolucci