Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSaudi Arabia to invest in oil refinery in Pakistan's Gwadar

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Saudi Arabia will invest in a new oil refinery in Pakistan's growing deep sea port of Gwadar, Islamabad announced Thursday.

The agreement follows a visit last month by Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Gulf kingdom as he seeks to attract foreign investment.

The Saudis "have shown interest that they want to immediately invest in (the) refinery", petroleum minister Sarwar Khan said.

"This has been agreed from both sides."

The agreement is set to be signed between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) company and Riyadh's state oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Gwadar's port is being developed as part of the $60 bn China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an ambitious plan to build energy and transport links connecting the western Chinese region of Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea via Pakistan, as part of Beijing's broader Belt and Road initiative.

Gwadar is part of Pakistan's mineral rich southwestern Balochistan province which is targeted by the ethnic, Islamist and sectarian militants.

More about Pakistan, Saudi, Oil
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: 'Game of Thrones' spectacular at New York's Madison Square Garden Special
Brexit: EU's Tusk tells May to 'get down to business'
Q&A: How millennials can take advantage of cryptocurrency Special
ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensions
Bearing Torches releases 'Never Heard Bob Dylan' lyric video Special
US, Chinese unease as Putin seeks India arms deals
Indonesia battles fake news after quake-tsunami disaster
Scientists zero in on cause of unusual Indonesian disaster
Astronauts return to Earth from ISS amid US-Russia tensions
US Senate moves closer to vote on Supreme Court nominee