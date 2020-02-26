Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSaudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry said.

The government is "suspending entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque temporarily", the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of year.

Umrah attracts tens of thousands of devout Muslims from all over the globe each month.

The foreign ministry said it was also suspending visas for tourists visiting from countries where the new virus is a "danger".

Even as the number of fresh cases declines at the epicentre of the disease in China, there has been a sudden increase in parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Iran has emerged as a major hotspot in the region, where 15 people have succumbed to the disease -- officially known as COVID-19.

The Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain have also announced additional cases this week.

More about Health, Virus, Saudi
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Adam Lambert releases 'Roses,' the greatest single in February
Op-Ed: AI ‘Halicin’ molecular antibiotics major MIT success
Slovenia anti-migrant party leader nominated as PM
Indigenous protests escalate after Canada rail blockades cleared
'Emotional epidemic': Coronavirus fear takes mental toll in Italy
Spain seeks to calm nerves as virus cases jump
Erdogan rules out even 'smallest step back' in Syria's Idlib
'Fear and panic' as virus threatens Afghanistan, Pakistan
Sharapova ends a career that was stuff of Hollywood
Lee Phillip Bell, soap opera creator, passes away at age 91