Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSaudi announces budget deficit for sixth straight year

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Business

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced an expansionary budget for 2019 but projected a shortfall for the sixth year in a row due to low oil prices.

The budget projects a deficit of $35 billion, still about 32 percent lower than the estimated deficit for the current calendar year.

Spending is estimated at $295 billion, the largest in the oil-rich kingdom's history, while revenues, mostly from oil, are estimated at $260 billion, said a statement read by King Salman.

Saudi Arabia, which has introduced economic reforms aimed at reducing its dependence on oil, has posted budget shortfalls since 2014 when crude prices crashed.

"We are determined to pursue economic reforms, control fiscal management, bolster transparency and strengthen the private sector," the king said in a brief statement to the cabinet.

The finance ministry said the kingdom, which is pumping about 10.5 million barrels of oil per day, succeeded in reducing the estimated budget deficit in 2018 by 31 percent to $36 billion due to the partial rebound in crude prices.

The ministry also said the country's economy, which contracted by 0.9 percent last year, grew by 2.3 percent.

It expects growth to hit 2.6 percent in 2019.

The ministry said the Gulf kingdom would resort to drawing on state reserves and borrowing to plug the deficit.

More about Saudi, Economy, Budget
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Putin lays out plans to develop missiles if US leaves treaty
Oil price skids on oversupply fears and weak world economy
Central Asians cry out over China's secret detention camps
Trump accuses Facebook, Twitter, Google of Democrat bias
Morocco arrests suspect after murder of two Scandinavians: official
NGOs launch legal action against France over climate
Future of gaming in 2019 Special
Morocco arrests suspect after two Scandinavian tourists murdered
Review: David Archuleta spectacular at Highline Ballroom in New York City Special
UK steps up no-deal Brexit plans with 3,500 soldiers on standby