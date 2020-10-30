Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSaudi angers India with independent Kashmir banknote

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

India has complained to Saudi Arabia over a banknote that shows Kashmir as a separate country, in the latest protest over maps of the disputed region that have also targeted foreign media outlets and a social media giant.

The foreign ministry in New Delhi said it expressed "serious concern" over a new 20 Riyal note issued to mark Saudi Arabia's presidency of the powerful G20 bloc of countries, which includes India.

Kashmir is contested between India, Pakistan and China but the world map on the note's background shows it as a separate country, including the part of the territory administered by India.

The ministry said Thursday it had asked Saudi authorities to take "corrective steps". Saudi authorities have yet to publicly respond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still expected to address a virtual G20 summit in November.

India has become increasingly assertive in expressing its custodianship of the former princely state, which was split between India and Pakistan when the two countries were partitioned in 1947.

Tens of thousands have died in a three-decade insurgency on the Indian side.

The Indian government this week warned social media giant Twitter over geo-tagging data that showed Ladakh region -- a part of greater Kashmir administered by New Delhi -- as belonging to China.

Three years ago India ushered in new laws that made erroneous depictions of the country's map a criminal act, punishable by a three-year prison sentence.

New Delhi banned broadcaster Al-Jazeera in 2015 for nearly a week after it published an Indian map that excluded Kashmir.

It has also regularly censored The Economist magazine for showing Kashmir as a disputed region.

More about India, Diplomacy, Kashmir, Saudi
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Engelbert Humperdinck talks Christmas special, 'One World' single Special
'China is angry': Taiwan anxiety rises as sabre-rattling grows
Instagram star Brayden Dunbar is filming an American TV series
Locals teed off about new Trump golf course in Scotland
Buildings collapse as strong quake hits Greece and Turkey
Nigeria protesters retreat but vow to fight on
Trump v Biden: the bookmakers' $1 billion election
Armenian separatists say Azerbaijan closing in on key town
Review: Alesso and Charlotte Lawrence delight on 'The End' single Special
UK's Labour warns against 'civil war' after Corbyn suspension