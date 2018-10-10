Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSaudi and Tunisia air forces hold joint exercises

Listen | Print
By AFP     7 hours ago in World

Tunisia's air force is holding its first joint exercises with Saudi forces as part of a bilateral training programme, the Tunisian government said Wednesday.

Training "to increase the combat readiness of pilots and exchange experiences in the fields of logistics and technical support" began Monday at a military base in Bizerte in northern Tunisia, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The exercises will run until Friday and are limited to "exchanges of experiences, training and logistics", it said.

Tunisia joined a military alliance launched by Saudi Arabia in late 2015, but it is not active in the Riyadh-led coalition fighting in Yemen since March the same year.

More about Tunisia, Saudi, Military, Training
More news from
Latest News
Top News
One more reason not to pick your nose: pneumonia
N.Ireland divide threatens Brexit deal days before crunch summit
Bret Michaels to be honored by Diabetes Training Camp Foundation
Israel's maiden moon launch delayed to 2019
GOP Senator John Barrasso introduces bill to end EV tax credit
Ray Angry talks new album 'One,' The Roots, Bjork and technology Special
One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Catastrophic Hurricane Michael roars toward Florida coast
IS attacks advancing US-backed forces in Syria's east: monitor
Review: Kane Brown sweeps country categories at American Music Awards Special