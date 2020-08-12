Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSao Paulo governor tests positive for coronavirus

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The governor of Sao Paulo, the state with the highest COVID-19 death toll in hard-hit Brazil, said Wednesday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus and would continue working from quarantine.

Governor Joao Doria, an early and vocal advocate of lockdown measures to contain the virus, is a leading opponent of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who regularly downplays COVID-19 and argues the economic damage of business closures will be worse than the disease.

Doria, 62, said in a video posted on Twitter that he was "completely asymptomatic."

"I just received my sixth test result for COVID-19 and unfortunately it came back positive," he said.

"I feel fine. I'm going home... and will continue holding meetings remotely with all sectors of the Sao Paulo government for the next 10 days."

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world after the United States, at more than 3.1 million and 103,000 respectively.

Bolsonaro himself tested positive for the virus last month, spending three weeks in quarantine. Eight of his cabinet ministers and 11 of Brazil's 27 governors, including Doria, have also tested positive.

Home to 46 million people, Sao Paulo state is Brazil's industrial hub and also the epicenter of its coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 640,000 infections and more than 25,000 deaths.

The state began a gradual reopening process in June, despite warnings from medical experts that it was still too soon.

More about Health, Virus, Brazil, Governor
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ronn Moss talks Emmy win, 'Lockdown Lover' album, new music video Special
Biden, new running mate Harris kick off White House campaign
Iraq fumes against Turkey over deadly drone strike
What's going on with the shortage of aluminum cans?
Alaska and B.C.'s salmon runs expected to be worst ever recorded
Seismic shift? Vibrations produced by people fall during COVID-19
The treasured wetlands of Mauritius: Factfile
Jeannie Seely talks about new country album 'An American Classic' Special
Mayim Bialik opens up about #Cat2Vet campaign, and digital age Special
Greek PM calls for 'sense' from Turkey in East Med row