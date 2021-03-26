Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSakura selfies: Tokyo enjoys cherry blossoms despite virus warning

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

People in Tokyo flocked to admire cherry blossoms in full bloom at parks, shrines and rivers on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings against holding traditional parties under the delicate flowers.

Annual festivals have been cancelled, fluorescent tape used to cordon off picnic spots, and signs put up urging people to "refrain from gathering to enjoy the cherry blossoms".

But many people, mostly wearing masks, decided to make the most of Friday's clear blue skies to snap "sakura" selfies, stroll down blossom-lined paths or take boat rides under the pink-and-white blooms.

The Japanese government this week lifted a virus state of emergency in the Tokyo area
The Japanese government this week lifted a virus state of emergency in the Tokyo area
Behrouz MEHRI, AFP

Despite a third wave of Covid-19 infections over the winter, Japan has had a comparatively small outbreak overall with around 9,000 deaths and has not imposed the blanket lockdowns seen in other countries.

The Japanese government this week lifted a virus state of emergency in the Tokyo area but city governor Yuriko Koike has warned residents to "avoid cherry blossom viewing parties" to prevent a resurgence of the disease.

Cherry blossoms symbolise the fragility of life in Japanese culture
Cherry blossoms symbolise the fragility of life in Japanese culture
Behrouz MEHRI, AFP

The number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo is gradually rising, with 394 new infections recorded on Thursday.

"We fear there may be a sudden spread of infections -- bigger than the third wave -- if the number of people going out increases, as it does each year with cherry blossom viewing, welcome parties (for new employees and students) and graduation trips," said Norio Ohmagari, director of Japan's Disease Control and Prevention Center, on Thursday.

Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions.

Japan has not imposed a blanket lockdown as seen in other countries
Japan has not imposed a blanket lockdown as seen in other countries
Behrouz MEHRI, AFP

Cherry blossoms symbolise the fragility of life in Japanese culture as full blooms only last about a week before the petals start falling off trees.

It is traditionally celebrated with hanami, or viewing parties, with picnics -- and sometimes boozy festivities -- organised beneath the trees.

The season is also considered one of change as it marks the start of the new business year, with many university graduates starting their first full-time jobs and older colleagues shifting to new positions.

More about Japan, Lifestyle, Nature, Virus
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Thailand faces meth trafficking surge after Myanmar coup
Egypt shuts Suez Canal amid struggle to refloat grounded megaship
Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to a divided Congress
Young, rich and racy: South Korea's livestreamers
Israel's Netanyahu falls short of majority to form a government
Biden weighs pressure and diplomacy with North Korea
Britain says Hong Kong 'has no right to dictate' passport recognition
Ethiopia PM says Eritrea to withdraw troops from Tigray
Nepal relaxes quarantine rules ahead of Everest season
Rarely seen Paris Van Gogh sells for over 13 mn euros