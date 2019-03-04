By By Karen Graham 33 mins ago in World Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Monday slashed the stand-alone credit profile of Mexico’s national oil company Pemex, piling more pressure on the government to tighten up the debt-laden state-owned oil firm’s finances. S&P also cut Pemex's outlook to negative from stable, just as it did for the Mexican government late on Friday. The big difference was that S&P maintained the government's investment-grade status at BBB+. In a statement on Friday, the agency warned President Lopez Obrador that his plans to reduce the private sector's role in the energy sector while trying to increase funding for Pemex raised concerns for government finances. “The new strategy for the energy sector places an added burden on the already highly indebted government-owned energy company Petroleos Mexicanos,” S&P said in “The combination of Pemex’s weak financial profile and a more active role in the energy sector could raise the risk of higher contingent liabilities for the sovereign,” it added. Pemex posted net profits of 113 billion pesos ($6.2 billion) from January to March, up 29 percent from the same period last year, and an improvement on its $18 billion loss in the last three months of 2017 OMAR TORRES, AFP/File Increased scrutiny In January, shortly after Lopez Obrador took office, Fitch Ratings cut Pemex's credit rating two notches - putting it just one level above junk status. This is based on falling crude oil production for the past 14 years. Production is expected to dip again this year to below 1.8 million barrels per day for the first time in decades. Pemex has struggled to stem a decade-long slide in production, which peaked at S&P has also flagged Mexico's “poorer-than-expected” economic growth as well as the centralization of "decision-making" under the new president. There is concern that this type of overseeing could weaken the macroeconomic stability of Latin America's second-largest economy. The overall bleaker outlook is also reflected by S&P also lowering the outlook to In the fourth-quarter of 2018, Mexico's economic growth slowed to 0.2 percent. This has already caused many economic forecasters to cut their projections for the coming year. Mexico's finance ministry said it would not offer any reaction on Monday to the S&P move. Pemex declined to comment. This has already caused many economic forecasters to cut their projections for the coming year. Mexico's finance ministry said it would not offer any reaction on Monday to the S&P move. Pemex declined to comment.