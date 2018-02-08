South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet the North's visiting head of state and leader Kim Jong Un's sister on Saturday in an Olympics-driven rapprochement, Seoul's Blue House said Thursday.

Moon will have lunch with the high-level delegation Pyongyang is sending for the Winter Olympics, a spokesman told reporters, among them the North's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam -- its highest-level official ever to go to the South -- and the increasingly influential Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's younger sibling.

"President Moon will receive the North Korean delegation and have lunch with them on February 10," Kim Eui-kyeom told journalists, without disclosing the venue for the meal.

The South's Yonhap news agency said Kim Yo Jong is highly likely to deliver a personal message from her brother to Moon.

The delegation's visit is the diplomatic high point of a sudden warming of ties across the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, triggered by the Pyeongchang Games.

The North's delegation will travel by plane on Friday, landing at Incheon airport near Seoul, the South's unification ministry said.

It is due to attend the Games' opening ceremony on Friday, as is US Vice President Mike Pence.