Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageS.African protests over new minimum wage

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in World

Several thousand protestors marched through Johannesburg Wednesday to demonstrate against a proposed minimum wage, a new test for President Cyril Ramaphosa who took office in February.

South Africa, which is suffering record unemployment, is due to introduce the 20 rand ($1.60) hourly minimum wage, but it has been widely criticised as too low.

"It is a disgrace," said Martin Kgaladi, a car industry worker wearing a T-shirt denouncing the pay level as "a salary of slaves".

He accused Ramaphosa, a former trade union leader who supports the minimum wage, of being "captured by the capitalists and oppressing the workers he once defended."

Ramaphosa has vowed to boost economic growth and tackle unemployment by attracting foreign investment and cracking down on government corruption.

He took over from scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma after nine years of weak growth, ballooning national debt and falling investor confidence.

SAFTU, the second biggest trade union, also held protests in Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth, but the strike was not backed by COSATU, the biggest union group, which is a government ally.

Employment has hit a high of 28 percent in South Africa, with the youth unemployment levels often peaking at over 50 percent in some areas.

Last week, Ramaphosa left a summit in London early to hold talks over violent riots against alleged government corruption and poor public services.

More about Safrica, Politics, Strike
More news from
Latest News
Top News
In southern Iraq, drought tightens its grip
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds to host 2018 LoveLoud Festival
Parents of terminally ill UK toddler launch new legal bid
Review: Casey Moss should win Emmy for acting work on 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Walmart to test grocery deliveries by partnering with DoorDash
Biggest fire-fueled thunderstorm event on record occurred in B.C.
New 3-D map of Milky Way will 'revolutionise astronomy'
Syria rebels dig in for Daraa fight
Bitcoin price trending up towards $9,500
Future AI: Predicting your needs and guiding your actions Special