Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageS.African leader to challenge 'flawed' graft report in court

Listen | Print
By AFP     24 mins ago in World

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday he will challenge in court a watchdog body's "fundamentally and irretrievably flawed" findings concerning a donation to his 2017 campaign to head the ruling party.

"After careful study I have concluded that the report is fundamentally and irretrievably flawed," Ramaphosa told reporters, adding that he has "decided to seek an urgent judicial review" of the findings concerning a controversial 500,000 rand ($36,000) donation.

The country's ombudswoman, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, said in an explosive report on Friday that Ramaphosa "deliberately misled the National Assembly" when he responded to an opposition question in parliament last November.

Ramaphosa initially told lawmakers that the payment was to his son Andile for consultancy work for Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations (AGO).

But he later said it was a donation towards his campaign to become African National Congress party leader -- a hard-fought battle in which he beat ex-president Jacob Zuma's chosen candidate.

He apologised saying he had been misinformed when he first answered the question.

Despite the correction, Mkhwebane said Ramaphosa "indeed misled parliament" and that he should not have rushed to answer the question without all the facts.

Ramaphosa said Mkhwebane's report "contains numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature".

"The findings are wrong in law, are irrational and, in some instances, exceed the scope of the powers of the Public Protector," he said, referring to the ombudswoman.

Ramaphosa said he wanted "an expedited review process so that we do not keep the country in limbo about these matters".

More about Safrica, Politics, Corruption
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump agrees Rand Paul can negotiate with Iran to reduce tensions
Tear gas and rubber bullets fired as Hong Kong returns to chaos
'Wow, wow, wow!' Philippines goes wild for 'force at 40' Pacquiao
Ransomware continues to be the major threat to businesses
Review: Big Shot covers Billy Joel and Bob Dylan music at The Paramount Special
Prized Thai buffaloes show off speed in muddy race
UK mulls options as Iran says ship's fate depends on probe
UK finance minister strikes blow as Johnson prepares to become PM
SOS Mediterranee relaunches migrant rescue missions off Libya
Mathematics helps us understand the complexity of our microbiome