Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putin

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

Russians will "go to heaven" as martyrs in the event of nuclear war because Moscow will only ever use nuclear weapons in retaliation, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We have no concept of a preemptive strike," Putin told a forum of international experts in the southern city of Sochi in response to a question from the audience.

"In such a situation, we expect to be struck by nuclear weapons, but we will not use them" first, he said.

"The aggressor will have to understand that retaliation is inevitable, that it will be destroyed and that we, as victims of aggression, as martyrs, will go to heaven.

"They will simply die because they won't even have time to repent," he said to some laughter from the audience.

Putin last year unveiled "invincible" new weapons that would render Western missile defence systems obsolete.

In 2016 he called for the country to reinforce its military nuclear potential.

More about Russia, Conflict, Nuclear
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump threatens to send military against immigrant 'onslaught'
Saint-Tropez cleans up after Mediterranean oil spill
Tom Green talks comedy show on Long Island, future, technology Special
Italy, Austria at odds over South Tyrol dual-citizenship
Ukraine votes to hand landmark Kiev church to Constantinople
Nicaragua fights protests with 'shoot to kill' policy: Amnesty
Hamas pledges Gaza rocket fire probe as calm returns
Gunnar Gehl talks music career, New York show, future, Dua Lipa Special
Bruce Willis film cancelled after Fan Bingbing tax case
Taliban says deadly attack targeted top US commander in Afghanistan