Russians held for 'mining bitcoin' at top nuclear lab

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussians held for 'mining bitcoin' at top nuclear lab

Listen | Print
By AFP     9 hours ago in Technology

Engineers at Russia's top nuclear research facility have been detained after they attempted to mine bitcoin on its computers, Russian news agencies reported Friday.

Several employees at the Russian Federal Nuclear Centre in the city of Sarov have been detained after making "an attempt to use the work computing facilities for personal ends, including for so-called mining," a spokeswoman for the centre, Tatiana Zalesskaya told Interfax news agency.

"Their activities were stopped in time," she added.

"The bungling miners have been detained by the competent authorities. As far as I know, a criminal case has been opened regarding them," she added, without saying how many were detained.

The centre is overseen by Rosatom, the Russian nuclear agency, and works on developing nuclear weapons.

Such attempts "at our enterprises will be harshly put down, this activity technically has no future and is punishable as a crime," the centre's spokeswoman said.

In 2011, the centre switched on a new supercomputer with a capacity of 1 petaflop, which at the time made it the twelfth most powerful in the world, Russian television reported.

During the Cold War, Sarov was a top-secret city in the Nizhny Novgorod region, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) east of Moscow. Its Soviet era name was Arzamas-16.

The centre was the birthplace of the Soviet Union's first nuclear weapons.

Sarov is still a closed city whose inhabitants are subject to travel restrictions.

Vladimir Putin visited the nuclear research centre in 2012 while campaigning for president.

More about Russia, Currency, bitcoin
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Second White House aide resigns over domestic abuse claims
US stocks end brutal week on benign note; European, Asian stocks dive
Korean unity, historic handshake as Pyeongchang Olympics open
Pro-Iranian militia used US Abrams tanks in Syria: Pentagon
Super wood material can replace steel
Review: Sister Hazel superb on new 'Water' EP Special
Russians held for 'mining bitcoin' at top nuclear lab
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency's future in hands of regulators — like it or not
Interview with James Davis: Veteran star of Chippendales Special
Canadian economy sees biggest jobs loss in nine years