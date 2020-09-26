Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussian PM visits coronavirus-hit Mount Athos in Greece

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Russian Prime minister Mikhail Mishustin on Saturday concluded a private visit to Mount Athos, a venerated male-only centre of Orthodox Christianity in Greece where eight monks have tested positive for coronavirus.

Commonly known as the Holy Mountain, Mount Athos is the spiritual capital of the Orthodox Christian world, consisting of 20 monasteries and about 700 houses, cells or hermitages housing approximately 1,700 monks.

The Russian premier arrived Thursday in the male-only preserve and stayed for two nights at the Filotheou monastery, the Athens News Agency reported.

On Saturday morning, Mishustin visited the Panteleimon monastery where almost all monks are Russian.

In 2016, Russian president, Vladimir Putin had made a private visit in Mount Athos during a two-day visit to Greece.

Mishutsin donated a large amount of medical supplies including masks, disinfectants and other means of protection from Covid-19.

Eight monks have tested positive for coronavirus and their monastery in Mount Athos has been quarantined last Monday. One of them monks has been taken to hospital in Thessaloniki in a serious condition.

It is not the first outbreak at the Mount Athos. Four monks tested positive in March after travelling to Britain but recovered quickly.

The community, known for its austere rules, is almost most completely isolated in a mountainous nature reserve in the Macedonia region.

Greece's country's lockdown from March to May hit the Church hard, wrecking its Easter celebrations.

Church leaders disputed some of the science behind the confinement rules -- agreeing to halt masses but refusing to ban communion.

Greece has so far registered 376 deaths and more than 17,000 infections from the virus.

More about Greece, Russia, Religion, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Can hemp seeds reduce heart attack risk?
Libyans caught between fear of pandemic and scepticism
Review: Vin Diesel charms on amazing dance single 'Feel Like I Do' Special
Koeman says he has no doubts about Messi
United States by far the top arms supplier to the Middle East
Op-Ed: Florida governor claims the state is again 'open for business'
Review: Machine Gun Kelly releases high-octane 'Tickets To My Downfall' Special
Shenandoah to release 'Every Road' album, featuring special duets
Review: 'Promised Land: The Lost Album' by Earl Thomas Conley is stunning Special
California braces for hot, windy weekend and elevated fire danger