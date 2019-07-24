Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussian opposition leader Navalny arrested ahead of protest

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in Politics

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he was arrested on Wednesday, in an apparent move by the authorities to prevent a major protest rally this week.

In a video on his Instagram account, the anti-corruption campaigner said he was detained as he was leaving his Moscow home to go jogging and buy flowers for his wife on her birthday.

"People are right when they say that sport is not always good for your health," Navalny joked.

"I have been detained and am now at a police station wearing shorts like a stupid man," the 43-year-old said.

His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed the arrest on her Twitter account.

Navalny's arrest came after more than 22,000 people rallied in the Russian capital on Saturday to demand free and fair local polls, incensed by the authorities' refusal to put popular opposition candidates on the ballot for the Moscow parliament elections in September.

The opposition says it was the largest protest since 2012 when tens of thousands rallied against election fraud during parliamentary polls.

Navalny threatened an even bigger rally this Saturday, near the mayor's office, unless Moscow's authorities register a new crop of popular politicians including Ilya Yashin and Lyubov Sobol within seven days.

More about Russia, Politics, Opposition, Navalny, Arrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Classified mission has helicopters flying over Washington area
Vancouver police shutdown two illicit cannabis-oil labs
Op-Ed: Trump now claims he would be 'OK' with an Iran war if it happens
Two teen suspects sought in Canada murders of US-Australian couple
Sudan murals commemorate protest 'martyrs'
Meet Colin Blunstone of The Zombies: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Special
Reputation on the line: Russia probe head Robert Mueller
Op-Ed: Never Googlers — A very negative view of Google takes root
Ford F-150 prototype electric pickup pulls a million pound train
Israel fires missiles into south Syria: state media