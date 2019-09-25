Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussian jailed for 3 years for stealing painting in plain sight

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a man who snatched a 19th-century painting off the wall in a busy Moscow gallery earlier this year to three years in a maximum security prison.

The court in the Russian capital found Denis Chuprikov guilty of theft of valuable items.

In January, Chuprikov took the painting off the wall in Moscow's Tretyakov gallery -- home to some of Russia's most storied art -- and strolled out past visitors and security.

Chuprikov was caught by security cameras taking the painting by Arkhip Kuindzh straight off the wall...
Chuprikov was caught by security cameras taking the painting by Arkhip Kuindzh straight off the wall during an exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow in January
Handout, Russian Interior Ministry/AFP

He took a Crimean landscape by Russian artist Arkhip Kuindzhi and carried it through a room filled with visitors, CCTV cameras showed.

He then drove off with the oil painting but was arrested the next morning in a village outside Moscow.

Chuprikov admitted hiding the art work at a construction site from where it was recovered. He denied any wrongdoing at the time.

The painting, depicting the Ai-Petri mountain in Crimea, was completed between 1898 and 1908.

The security incident was the second to hit the gallery within a year, when a man slashed a painting by Ilya Repin depicting Tsar Ivan the Terrible after he killed his son.

More about Russia, Art, Theft
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Alter Bridge puts on upbeat rock show in New York City Special
Royal baby Archie meets S.Africa's Archbishop Tutu
Impeachment: transcript shows Trump asked Ukraine to probe rival Biden
Cats are securely bonded to their people: New research
Rocket blasts off carrying first Arab to ISS
Humanity must rescue oceans to rescue itself, UN warns
Russian 'advisers' train new Syrian battalion
Deadly violence rocks Afghanistan as campaign season ends
Italian Alpine glacier close to collapse, officials warn
Sisi, Egypt's undisputed leader