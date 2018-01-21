Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussian FM says West's 'Russiaphobia' worse than during Cold War

Listen | Print
By AFP     7 hours ago in World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the West's "Russiaphobia" was worse than during the Cold War and warned that Moscow has "red lines" that should be respected.

"This Russiaphobia is unprecedented. We never saw this during the Cold War," Lavrov, fresh from a visit to New York on Thursday and Friday, said in an interview with the Russian daily Kommersant's online edition.

"Back then there were some rules, some decorum... Now, all decorum has been cast aside," he said.

Lavrov warned: "Russia has its 'red lines'.... Serious politicians in the West understand that these 'red lines' should be respected as they were during the Cold War."

Lavrov denounced what he called "efforts to punish Russia by any means possible," calling sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union "absurd and baseless".

Russia was slapped with sanctions in 2014 because of its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, with Kiev and the West accusing Moscow of backing rebels -- allegations the Russian authorities deny.

Russia is also mired in a doping scandal which led to the exclusion of its athletes from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the World Athletics Championships in London last year.

The International Olympics Committee has also suspended Russia from next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. "Clean" Russian athletes will be allowed to take part under the Olympic banner.

"There are a number of indications that apart from real cases of doping among our athletes... there is a totally orchestrated campaign" targeting Russia, Lavrov said.

More about Russia, US, Politics, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Bitcoin price recovers to break through $13,000 briefly Jan. 20
Rocket Lab makes history with 1st successful commercial launch
Review: Taylor Swift Tribute never goes out of 'style' at Mulcahy's Special
Review: Luke Bryan incredible on new single 'Most People Are Good' Special
South Korea in a swoon as megastar from the North visits
Review: Bad Wolves haunting on new version of The Cranberries' 'Zombie' Special
Reasons, risks and consequences of Turkey's Syria operation
Predicting consumer behavior is key to business success
Some Indian banks clampdown on accounts linked to cryptoexchanges
Project to bring cellular data into IoT platforms