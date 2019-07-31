Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussian doctors say no poison detected in jailed Kremlin critic

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Doctors at a Russian state facility on Wednesday said they had found no traces of poison in jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was hospitalised at the weekend with suspicious symptoms.

Navalny's personal physician said Monday his condition suggested "poisoning by some unknown chemical substance" after he was rushed to a hospital from jail, where he is being held over an unauthorised protest.

However Alexei Tokarev, head of the state Sklifosovsky Institute for Emergency Care, which has a toxicology lab, said the lab ran Navalny's samples and "poisoning substances were not found," according to Russian news agencies.

Navalny was sent back to his jail cell Monday despite the protests of his doctor, who said he could be at risk of coming into contact with a poison again there.

The jailed politician -- one of Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics -- said the official explanation of his symptoms as an "allergy" did not make sense as he had never suffered from any allergies.

Others in the Russian opposition voiced concern that it may have been an attempt on Navalny's life, the latest such case of an opposition figure falling ill with unexplained symptoms.

Among them is Pyotr Verzilov, an activist with Russian protest punk band Pussy Riot who experienced sudden loss of vision and disorientation in 2018 and recovered in Germany.

"When I was unconscious and dying in Sklifosovsky institute, doctors didn't find anything either. But two days later German doctors concluded that I was poisoned," he tweeted Wednesday.

Doctors at Berlin's Charite hospital had said it was "highly probable" that Verzilov had been poisoned.

Another survivor of poisoning was opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who fell into a coma in 2015 and went abroad for treatment.

More about Russia, Politics, Opposition
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Capital One hack leads to massive loss of personal data
Indian coffee king's body found
Review: Amit releases charming breakthrough single 'Forward' Special
In Berlin, refugees get classes on sexual consent
Israel okays homes for Palestinians, settlers before Kushner visit
Indian Muslim 'instant divorce' ban hailed but faces court challenge
Going green: Ethiopia's bid to plant four billion trees
Exclusive premiere: 'Time Like This' by Ryan Weaver Special
Boris Johnson visits N. Ireland, heart of Brexit battle
Kelsey Gronda talks about the Royal Princess Prep Party Company Special